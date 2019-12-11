Families Displaced After Fire at Cutler Bay Apartment Building

Crews responded to a massive fire Wednesday evening at an apartment building in Cutler Bay that left dozens of people displaced.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded after 7 p.m. to Le Club apartments at 8630 Southwest 212th Street.

Crews saw flames and heavy smoke emanating from the roof of the building, fire officials said. The blaze was upgraded to a second-alarm fire.

MDFR crews stayed through the night to extinguish hot spots. The extent of the damage was unclear.

There were no reported injuries.

Red Cross officials said the fire claimed 24 units and impacted about 60 people. The Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

