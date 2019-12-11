Miami-Dade

Families Displaced After Fire at Cutler Bay Apartment Building

Red Cross officials said the fire claimed 24 units and impacted about 60 people

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Crews responded to a massive fire Wednesday evening at an apartment building in Cutler Bay that left dozens of people displaced.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded after 7 p.m. to Le Club apartments at 8630 Southwest 212th Street.

Crews saw flames and heavy smoke emanating from the roof of the building, fire officials said. The blaze was upgraded to a second-alarm fire.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Sewage Spill Saga in Fort Lauderdale, Final Day of Hanukkah Amid Fears

Only in Florida 4 hours ago

Florida Man Arrested After Officers Watch Theft of Car on His Instagram Feed

MDFR crews stayed through the night to extinguish hot spots. The extent of the damage was unclear.

There were no reported injuries.

Red Cross officials said the fire claimed 24 units and impacted about 60 people. The Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadefireMiami-Dade Fire RescueCutler Bayapartment fire
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us