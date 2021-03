Crews spent part of the morning putting out a massive blaze that broke out Wednesday morning inside a warehouse in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Chopper footage showed flames spreading at the building, located at 20410 Northeast 15th Court, after the fire started before 6 a.m.

No one was believed to be inside the building at the time of the fire.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire to start at this time.

