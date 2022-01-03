Crews Working to Repair Key West's Southernmost Point Buoy Damaged by Vandals

Crews are working to repair Key West's Southernmost Point Buoy after it was left damaged by two men who set a Christmas tree on fire next to it over the weekend.

City officials said Monday that community services crews were working to restore the iconic landmark and that the restoration would take three or four days.

The City of Key West's Community Services crews are hard at work restoring the vandalized Southernmost Point Buoy. Depending on the weather, it should be as good as new in three to four days. pic.twitter.com/nv2VkTOJXM — City of Key West (@City_of_KeyWest) January 3, 2022

Key West Police officials said the fire was set around 3 a.m. on New Year's Day and was caught on surveillance cameras.

Video shows the two men walking up to the Key West landmark with the Christmas tree and placing it in front of the buoy.

The men can later be seen sitting next to the buoy for several minutes, waving at passing cars and even taking pictures before setting the tree ablaze.

The men then appear to record a video on a cell phone in front of the fire before running away from the scene. Minutes later, Key West police and firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames.

Police have not revealed the identities of the two men involved in the incident.