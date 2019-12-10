Crews Working to Repair Sewer Main Break in Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood

Crews responded to a sewer main break that left parts of a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood flooded Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 6 was over the aftermath. Curbside trashcans can be seen sitting in the flowing sewer water.

According to city officials, a 54-inch sewer main broke at 1030 Ponce de Leon Drive in the Rio Vista neighborhood.

The cause of the break is unclear, but the city's mayor said the pipe that broke was old. Dean Trantalis said officials approved a project last week to create a bypass system that would have replaced the pipe. It happened to break before work could start.

The westbound lanes of Ponce de Leon Drive will be closed while a contractor repairs the damage, the city said.

Officials said the sewer main break is not affecting the city's water system, which means drinking water is not impacted, but residents are still asked to reduce their water usage as much as possible.

Crews were working into Tuesday night to remove the water before work to repair the pipe can begin.