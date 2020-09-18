Criminal Charges Brought Against Sunrise Police Sergeant Arrested for Leaking Info

What to Know Roger Krege, an 18-year-veteran of the Sunrise Police Department, is now facing felony and misdemeanor charges

Krege was arrested at the end of last year after allegedly leaking information on confidential informants

The Broward State Attorney's Office is handling the case, though a court date has not been set

A Sunrise police sergeant who was arrested last year for allegedly leaking confidential information is now facing eight felony charges, as well as two misdemeanors.

In December of 2019, Roger Krege, an 18-year-veteran of the Sunrise Police Department was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly providing information on confidential informants.

He is now being accused of engaging in an "organized scheme to defraud by misappropriating items, including a Sunrise police department list of confidential informants, a department laptop computer, and information from Florida's confidential Driver and Vehicle Information Database," a media release from the Broward State Attorney's Office read.

The criminal activity allegedly took place between January of 2013 and May of 2019.

Prior to being arrested in December, Krege had been placed on administrative leave in September, over a year after the department began the investigation into his alleged conduct.

Krege is also accused of illegally copying an article containing "trade secrets and active criminal intelligence; the list of confidential informants" and leaking the information to a reporter with the intent to impede an ongoing criminal investigation, the media release said.

He has been free on bond while prosecutors reviewed evidence and made a formal charging decision. He is expected to remain free on bond while the case is pending.

A court date has not yet been scheduled.