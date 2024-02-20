Criminal charges dropped against Ukrainian family accused of brutally beating man over sexual orientation

Criminal charges have been dropped against a Ukrainian family that was formerly accused of attempted murder.

Back in 2021, a Pompano Beach man was severely beaten because of his sexual orientation.

Three years later, just before the trial was set to begin, all charges against 23-year-old Oleh Makarenko, his mother Inna, and his father Yehven Makarenko were wiped from the record.

The family was facing these charges for the better part of two years.

Investigators said the family attacked the man inside his home because they were angry over a relationship between Oleh and the victim.

The Makarenkos insisted that the man made up the story.

The Broward State Attorney's Office has not explained why the charges were dropped, but defense attorneys argued since the beginning there was no evidence that the family was ever at the man's house.

They say someone else is responsible for the beating that left the man unconscious and partially blind.

The family was already out of custody, but now the court is working to remove the criminal charges from their record.