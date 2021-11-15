Crisp Temps, Lower Humidity Monday as North Breeze Brings Gorgeous Weather To Start Work Week

We love these South Florida style cold fronts, right? Look for temperatures in the 50s and 60s Monday morning with virtually no rain in sight.

There will be some lingering clouds and a breeze with highs later on Monday pushing into the upper-70s.

Keep in mind a small craft advisory is in effect from Monday evening through overnight Tuesday.

Winds will slowly shift to the northeast Tuesday and then east on Wednesday. This should allow for a slow warming trend and a slow bump in humidity.

We may even see a few showers by the middle of the week. Highs will push into the low-80s.

Rain chances will creep even higher as a front moves our way late this week, on the order of about 50-60%.

We may see a few lingering showers Saturday with Sunday being your best outdoor day. Highs will remain in the low-80s.