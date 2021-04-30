Critical Mass Bike Event Returns Through Miami, Miami Beach Friday Evening

Bicyclists from across South Florida will be taking to the streets once again as the Miami Critical Mass takes place Friday.

Riders will gather starting at 6:30 p.m. at Government Center in downtown Miami with the event starting at 7:15 p.m. Organizers say the event could impact traffic for a minimum of three hours.

The non-city sanctioned or permitted event will enter Miami Beach via the 79 Street Causeway, continuing along until making a right at Indian Creek Drive, a right on west 41 Street, left on Pine Tree Drive and then merging onto Dade Boulevard.

At Dade Boulevard, cyclists will head west towards the Venetian Causeway where they will exit Miami Beach and continue into the City of Miami.

