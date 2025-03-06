Crocodile spotted roaming fairways at Hollywood golf course

The bunkers and ponds aren't the only hazards on one golf course in Hollywood.

An American crocodile is getting a lot of attention at Orangebrook Golf & Country Club, where it's been caught on camera recently strutting on the greens.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

There are 36 holes at the course near Hollywood Boulevard and Interstate 95, and employees and players said the reptile gets around, going from hole 3 one day to hole 8 another.

The course backs up to two different neighborhoods and people who live there captured videos of the croc on the move in recent days.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It's estimated to be about five feet lomng and at times, people say it comes within about 50 feet of their homes.

Golfers who spoke with NBC6 said it's never been an issue for them, because the croc is skittish and usually runs away if anyone gets within 100 yards of it.

One of the managers at the course said he reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission years ago about the croc.

"They literally said don’t touch it, leave it alone. When it gets about 8 feet contact us, we will come remove it and release it in the wild," Kenny Szuch said.

Most people said they're not surprised to see a reptile but a lot have mistaken it for an alligator instead of a crocodile.

Wildlife experts said American crocodiles are shy and not aggressive, so if you leave it alone it will leave you alone.

They're also classified as a threatened species. There are about 2,000 American crocodiles in South Florida, up from just a few hundred in the 1970s when they were listed as endangered.