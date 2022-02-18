Cross-County Chase With Stolen Car Ends With Crash, Person in Custody: Police

Police are investigating an early morning chase allegedly involving a stolen car that involved police in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties and ended with one person in custody.

Miami-Dade Police said several officers responded to a car burglary in southwest Miami-Dade when a chase began. Officers attempted to conduct a stop, but the car attempted to strike an officer and fled north.

MDPD said the car eventually went into Broward County, where Broward Sheriff's Office deputies joined the chase that ended near the border of the counties at Northwest 215th Street and 37th Avenue.

The driver involved was taken into custody. Police have not said what charges they may face.

No injuries were reported.

