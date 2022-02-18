First Alert Traffic

Cross-County Chase With Stolen Car Ends With Crash, Person in Custody: Police

Miami-Dade Police said the car eventually went into Broward County, where Broward Sheriff's Office deputies joined the chase that ended near the border of the counties

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating an early morning chase allegedly involving a stolen car that involved police in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties and ended with one person in custody.

Miami-Dade Police said several officers responded to a car burglary in southwest Miami-Dade when a chase began. Officers attempted to conduct a stop, but the car attempted to strike an officer and fled north.

MDPD said the car eventually went into Broward County, where Broward Sheriff's Office deputies joined the chase that ended near the border of the counties at Northwest 215th Street and 37th Avenue.

The driver involved was taken into custody. Police have not said what charges they may face.

No injuries were reported.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficBroward Sheriffs OfficeMiami-Dade Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us