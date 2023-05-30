Crossing Guard Arrested for Groping North Miami Senior High Student: Police

A crossing guard was arrested for allegedly groping a North Miami Senior High student as she was walking to school, police said.

Vanel Jean-Francois, 70, was arrested Friday on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child between 12 and 16 years old, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Vanel Jean-Francois

According to the report, the alleged incident happened on May 8 as the female student was walking to North Miami Senior High.

She was stopped at the intersection of Northeast 135th Street and Northeast 7th Avenue waiting to cross the street when Jean-Francois touched her with an open hand on her breast over her clothing, the report said.

Jean-Francois groped her breast for around 10 seconds, then grabbed her hand and walked her across the street, the report said.

Jean-Francois was arrested and booked into jail, where his bond was set at $7,500 records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.