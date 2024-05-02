Crime and Courts

Cruise employee arrested at Port Everglades for possessing child porn

By NBC6

cellphone generic dark
Getty Images

An employee of a cruise line was arrested Wednesday at Port Everglades after authorities found child pornography on his phone.

Zin Naing Htun, 35, of Myanmar, faces two charges of possession of child pornography, according to an arrest report.

Authorities detained Htun at Port Everglades after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

They searched his phone, where they found two videos of young girls, the arrest report said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Htun, who authorities say works for Royal Caribbean, remains booked in Broward's main jail.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us