Cruise employee arrested at Port Everglades for possessing child porn

An employee of a cruise line was arrested Wednesday at Port Everglades after authorities found child pornography on his phone.

Zin Naing Htun, 35, of Myanmar, faces two charges of possession of child pornography, according to an arrest report.

Authorities detained Htun at Port Everglades after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

They searched his phone, where they found two videos of young girls, the arrest report said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Htun, who authorities say works for Royal Caribbean, remains booked in Broward's main jail.