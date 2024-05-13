Miami

Cruise employee arrested in Miami for allegedly possessing child porn

The videos were found on the employee's cellphone after a search of his cabin, according to an arrest affidavit

A 33-year-old cruise employee was arrested in Miami on Saturday for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Komang Parianta was taken into custody after US Customs and Border Protection conducted a search of his cabin, where two videos of suspected child sexual abuse material were discovered.

The videos were found on Parianta's cellphone, according to an arrest affidavit. The videos allegedly showed a girl around five years old being abused by a man as well as a girl between 12 to 13 years old also being assaulted.

Parianta was arrested and transported to TGK.

In bond court on Sunday, a judge set Parianta's bond at $20,000.

The name of the company he was working for at the time has not been released.

