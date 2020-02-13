Cruise Ship Arrives at Port Everglades With Hundreds Sick From Reported Norovirus Outbreak

A cruise ship company dealing with concerns over the Coronavirus on board on of their vessels in Japan watched as another one of their ships arrived Thursday at Port Everglades packed with hundreds of passengers dealing with their own medical issues.

Chopper footage showed the Caribbean Princess, operated by Princess Cruise Lines, arrived around 7 a.m. near Fort Lauderdale, where over 300 passengers and crew members are reportedly suffering from the norovirus according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The illness is similar to a stomach bug and can cause symptoms that include everything from vomiting, cramping and even diarrhea.

The ship was denied entry at several ports, including in Trinidad and Tobago, over health concerns in the days after it departed South Florida on February 2nd.

Officials have said that there are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus on board the ship landing in South Florida.