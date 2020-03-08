Cruise Ship Kept From Docking in South Florida as Employees Tested for Coronavirus: Passenger

Passengers aboard a cruise ship scheduled to dock Sunday morning in South Florida are playing the waiting game after one said that two crew members may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

A passenger on the Regal Princess told NBC 6 they were supposed to dock at Port Everglades around 7 a.m. but received a letter from the Centers for Disease Control saying that would not be taking place as two of the crew on board previously were on the Grand Princess – a ship that had over 20 cases of the virus confirmed and remains docked off the coast of California.

Regal Princess has not confirmed the reports to NBC 6 News.

The passenger, Robert Buccheree, said in a video that the Coast Guard was bringing testing kits to the ship. The two employees, who were not identified, will reportedly be tested for the virus before any decision is made on when the boat can dock.

No word has been released on what expenses may be reimbursed for passengers at this time.