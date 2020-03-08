coronavirus

Cruise Ship Kept From Docking in South Florida as Employees Tested for Coronavirus: Passenger

The two employees, who were not identified, will reportedly be tested for the virus before any decision is made

Getty Images

The cruise ship ‘Regal Princess’ is docked at the sea port in Rostock, Germany, 05 May 2015. Rostock-Warnemuende begins the new cruise season on 05 May 2015 with two luxury liners – 181 runs with 39 ships are planned. With around a half a million passengeers, a similar passenger count to last year’s is expected again this year. Photo: BERND WUESTNECK/dpa | usage worldwide (Photo by Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Passengers aboard a cruise ship scheduled to dock Sunday morning in South Florida are playing the waiting game after one said that two crew members may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

A passenger on the Regal Princess told NBC 6 they were supposed to dock at Port Everglades around 7 a.m. but received a letter from the Centers for Disease Control saying that would not be taking place as two of the crew on board previously were on the Grand Princess – a ship that had over 20 cases of the virus confirmed and remains docked off the coast of California.

Regal Princess has not confirmed the reports to NBC 6 News.

The passenger, Robert Buccheree, said in a video that the Coast Guard was bringing testing kits to the ship. The two employees, who were not identified, will reportedly be tested for the virus before any decision is made on when the boat can dock.

No word has been released on what expenses may be reimbursed for passengers at this time.

coronavirus
