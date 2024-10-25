Cruise ship returns to PortMiami after woman falls overboard near Bahamas

The Taylor Swift-themed cruise from which a woman fell overboard earlier this week docked at PortMiami Friday.

The Royal Caribbean ship, Allure of the Seas, was about 17 miles from Nassau, Bahamas, when the 66-year-old woman fell around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

A passenger spoke to NBC6 when the ship docked, saying simply: "They weren't able to rescue her... You can only do so much, you know. But it's very heartbreaking, very devastating."

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson said a search-and-rescue operation for the woman was immediately launched and that they were working with local authorities.

The search was suspended Wednesday, a day after she went into the water, officials said. The circumstances of her fall were not immediately revealed.

"We are also providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time," a spokesperson said in a statement. "To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share."

A few hundred Swifties left Monday from Miami on Allure of the Seas as part of a fan-led cruise group named "In my cruise era."

The trip, which is not affiliated with Swift, was hosted by travel agents Jessica Malerman, Nicole Rivera and Shelby Reyes of Marvelous Mouse Travels. The trio worked with Royal Caribbean to host private events centered on Swift and her Eras Tour, according to the group's website. Events included a welcome cocktail party, karaoke, friendship bracelet swapping, "Taylor Trivia" and "Nightly eras outfit themes."

It's not clear whether the woman who went overboard was a part of the group.

Allure of the Seas has 18 decks and can accommodate more than 6,800 guests. It’s 1,187 feet long, and its first voyage was in 2010, according to the cruise line.