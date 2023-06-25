Miami

Cruise ship schedules disrupted after boat hits Fisher Island Ferry, leaving one dead

The Fish and Wildlife Commission are investigating the incident that left one person dead and one in serious condition.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was killed early Sunday and cruise line arrivals were disrupted after a 30-foot (9-meter) boat hit a ferry near Miami, authorities said.

Another man was hospitalized in serious condition after the boat hit the Fisher Island Ferry about 3:40 a.m. The man was pulled from the water by ferry workers, and he told them about his missing friend before he was taken to a hospital, the Miami Herald reported. The missing man was later found dead.

The accident happened near Dodge Island, which has a row of cruise ship terminals. Three cruise lines had to change unloading procedures after The U.S. Coast Guard set up a temporary security zone that limited traffic in and out of PortMiami while the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigates the crash, the newspaper reported.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MiamiFloridacruises
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us