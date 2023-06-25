Cruise ship schedules disrupted after boat hits Fisher Island Ferry, leaving one dead

A man was killed early Sunday and cruise line arrivals were disrupted after a 30-foot (9-meter) boat hit a ferry near Miami, authorities said.

Another man was hospitalized in serious condition after the boat hit the Fisher Island Ferry about 3:40 a.m. The man was pulled from the water by ferry workers, and he told them about his missing friend before he was taken to a hospital, the Miami Herald reported. The missing man was later found dead.

The accident happened near Dodge Island, which has a row of cruise ship terminals. Three cruise lines had to change unloading procedures after The U.S. Coast Guard set up a temporary security zone that limited traffic in and out of PortMiami while the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigates the crash, the newspaper reported.