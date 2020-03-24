Cruise Ship With Over 40 People Experiencing Flu Like Symptoms Set to Dock in Broward

A cruise ship with over 40 passengers and crew members who currently are experiencing flu-like symptoms is set to dock at a South Florida port early next week.

In a statement released on Monday, Holland America said that its Zaandam cruise ship currently has 42 people on board experiencing the symptoms and is currently set to dock at Port Everglades on Monday, March 30th.

Testing for the coronavirus is currently not on board the ship while officials from the cruise line as well as the state of Florida and Broward County have not confirmed if it would be provided should it be allowed to dock.

Officials have kept the over 1,240 passengers on board in their rooms at this time while also having quarantined members of the over 580-person crew who are not considered essential for the safe arrival of the ship.

The Zaandan originally left Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 7th and was supposed to end on March 21st in Chile – however, it has been in the water since March 14th after passengers were denied the chance to leave and take flights home and have been looking for a port to dock at ever since.