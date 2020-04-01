Cruise Ship With Sick on Board to Approach South Florida With Fate Uncertain

What to Know Holland America cruise ships Zaandam and Rotterdam should be approaching South Florida waters early Thursday

Two of four deaths on the Zaandam have been blamed on COVID-19 and nine people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

According to the Coast Guard, the Zaandam and Rotterdam don’t have the permission to even enter US waters yet

Federal, state and local officials have been negotiating over whether Carnival's Holland America cruise ships, the Zaandam and Rotterdam, would be allowed to dock at Port Everglades in South Florida this week.

Two of four deaths on the Zaandam have been blamed on COVID-19 and nine people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said.

With the Zaandam moving toward Fort Lauderdale Wednesday, it’s still not known exactly what's going to happen to it.

At last check Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard indicated officials at Port Everglades had not given it permission to dock and the Coast Guard Admiral sent a message to all the cruise lines that they need to be prepared to take care of the people on board who are sick on their own for the foreseeable future.

On board the Zaandam are Florida residents Juan Huergo and his wife Laura. On Facebook, she posted she hoped they would be able to go home and the ship be allowed to dock.

The cruise line is reporting there are 406 passengers on board and 73 have flu-like symptoms. It was also reported that 116 crew members have flu-like symptoms.

The vessel came from South America through the Panama Canal and was rounding the southern tip of Florida with a sister vessel, the Rotterdam.

Maritime legal expert Robert Gardana examined the plan put out by Port Everglades and said that keeping the ships off shore would protect Broward County residents.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a statewide stay-at-home order Wednesday amid the growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

"Typically what you would have occur is you would have to have the individuals treated on each of the ships and then repatriated to their crew, their country, or evacuated from the ship if they are in danger," Gardana said.

The Coast Guard Admiral’s message send to the Zaamdam and any cruise ship captain is that the medical supplies and facilities to handle the pandemic are being taxed and they should have their ships' medical teams on alert to handle the situation for what the Coast Guard clarified as an unknown period of time.

“All illnesses must be reported daily, a complete status, temperature, for any disembarking passengers before they get to U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” Gardana said.

NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia updates you on the status of the Zaandam cruise ship containing sick passengers.

While exactly how the Zaamdam and Rotterdam precisely will be handled wasn't known, Gardana believes what the port has set up is a good set of options.

"They have developed this plan, it's a concise plan that will essentially avoid the dumping of anywhere from 1,200 to 1,800 people into Broward County,” Gardana said.

The two vessels were moving at about 20 knots and they should be arriving off the coastline of Fort Lauderdale in the wee hours Thursday.

According to the Coast Guard, the Zaandam and Rotterdam don’t have the permission to even enter US waters yet, so that would keep them 12 miles or more off the coast. Officials in Broward are still talking about how they are going to handle this and the clock is ticking.