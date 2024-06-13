‘Cry of concern': Homes and cars in North Miami under water, some unable to evacuate

Severe weather forced several North Miami residents to leave their cars behind as water consumed their only mode of transportation and gushed into multiple homes across the city.

North Miami resident Samantha Suarez found her home under several inches of water.

“I really hope this is a cry of concern to the city they need to work with plumbing system and storm system because until that gets fixed the city of North Miami will continue to have this problem," Suarez told NBC6 on Thursday.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Suarez just got engaged but now her wedding dreams are at a standstill. The couple needs to try and come up with the money to pay for the damage left behind by the nearly a foot of water that entered her home.

"It’s real bad. He has to replace everything, all his sofa, furniture, everything is gone. The walls. Water coming through the walls,” said another resident named Thomas, who lives in North Miami around Northeast 144th Street and Northeast 14th Avenue.

Thomas was seen bringing his brother sandbags to try and prevent more of the rain from coming in.

NBC6 spoke to several residents in the same situation as Thomas and Suarez.

City of North Miami officials held an emergency town hall Thursday afternoon where residents expressed their concerns.

Officials asked for patience and stated they are doing the best they can.

As of Thursday afternoon, shelters were not opened. An unfortunate reality for some people who don’t have another place to seek cover until the storms pass.