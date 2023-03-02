Cryptocurrency ATM Company CEO Arrested in Miami Beach on Warrant for Conspiracy, Money Laundering

The CEO of a cryptocurrency ATM company was arrested in Miami Beach on an Ohio warrant that accused him of conspiracy, money laundering and other charges.

Sonny Meraban, 45, was taken into custody at a home on Collins Avenue Wednesday afternoon, an arrest report said.

Sonny Meraban (Miami-Dade Police Department)

According to the report, Meraban faces nearly five dozen charges for various counts including conspiracy, money laundering, receiving stolen property and over 30 counts of license requirement violations on a warrant out of Cuyahoga County, Ohio.

Meraban is listed as the CEO of Bitcoin America, a virtual currency exchange registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury.

Maraban appeared at an extradition hearing Thursday and will travel to Cuyahoga County to face the charges.

The Cuyahoga County prosecutors was expected to announce later Thursday the results of an operation resulting in indictments of people owning and operating cryptocurrency kiosks in Ohio.