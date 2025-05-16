Actors

Cuban actor Pedro Moreno bonds out of jail after argument with wife: ‘Read the official report'

Moreno, 44, was arrested Wednesday night following an argument with his wife of 17 years, Barbara Estevez. The two, who share three kids together, are in the process of getting a divorce.

By Lorena Inclán

Cuban actor Pedro Moreno bonded out of jail Friday morning after his wife called 911 during a dispute over a phone, and he offered a few words on the charges against him as he left.

"Simply read what the official report says, word for word, that exactly is what happened," he said in Spanish to reporters.

According to the arrest report, his wife allowed Moreno to use her cellphone when he allegedly began snooping through it, leading to an argument about possible infidelities.

"He wouldn’t give me my phone, he wanted to still look through it ... I'm gonna call the police," Estevez said. "...I called the police, not thinking anything was gonna happen."

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Pedro Moreno (R) and wife, Barbara Estevez attend Padres Contra El Cancer's 15th annual "El Sueno De Esperanza" at Boulevard3 on September 17, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images)
She said that while she was on the phone with police, Moreno gave her back her phone.

Moreno was initially arrested on a charge of strong-arm robbery, but the judge found no probable cause. Instead, he found probable cause for battery.

Estevez appeared in bond court on Thursday and spoke in favor of her husband. She said she wants the case against him dismissed.

"I didn’t know that by calling, they would have to do a full investigation and basically take him in, otherwise I would've never called because he was never violent," she said.

In court, Estevez tried pleading with the judge to get the case dismissed.

"Is there any way of dismissing the case? He’s not a violent person… we've never had an issue like this before," she told the judge.

The state explained that it's ultimately up to them whether to file but will take her feelings into account.

Moreno was granted a $1,000 bond. The judge also modified the stay-away order so that he can have contact with his wife and attend his son’s play this weekend.

