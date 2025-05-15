Cuban actor Pedro Moreno arrested, charged after dispute with wife at Miami-Dade home

Cuban telenovela actor and model Pedro Moreno was arrested Thursday at his Miami-Dade home after a dispute with his wife, police said.

The incident began when Moreno, 44, and his wife were discussing marital issues at their home on Southwest 150th Court late Wednesday night, investigators said in an arrest report. Moreno and his wife have been married for 17 years but are currently going through a divorce.

Moreno's wife allowed the actor to use her cellphone, which was when Moreno "began snooping through it," the report read.

Moreno and his wife got into a verbal altercation, investigators said, in which possible infidelities came up.

His wife asked for her cellphone back, but Moreno refused to return it, resulting in a struggle and Moreno "forcibly" removing the phone from her hands, the report said.

Moreno's wife got their oldest daughter to call police, and Moreno returned the cellphone to his wife, investigators said.

His wife did not sustain any injuries in the incident.

Moreno was arrested and charged with strong-arm robbery, the report said. He appeared in bond court on Thursday, where Moreno's wife also appeared through Zoom, saying the incident "got out of hand."

"I just wanted to let everyone know this is a one-time thing," she said. "My husband and I do not argue in front of our children; if anything, we keep everything private."

She told the court her husband was not violent or physical with her.

"He's been a great husband, a great dad, and it got a little out of hand," she said. She added that the reason why they were divorcing was ultimately because of distance and their jobs. She even asked about dismissing the case.

A judge modified the charge to battery. Moreno was issued a $1,000 bond or an alternate bond, and was ordered a modified stay-away order with no violent contact.

Moreno, who was born in Havana, has starred in numerous telenovelas, most notably "El Rostro de Analía" and "Me declaro cupable."