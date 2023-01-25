Cuban Crocodiles Undergo Procedures to Remove Foreign Items at Zoo Miami

Two 'highly endangered' Cuban crocodiles received treatment at Zoo Miami Tuesday to remove possible foreign items from their stomachs such as plastic bottles and bottle caps.

Staff members reported that a plastic bottle fell off in the crocodiles' habitat and it was assumed to have been consumed by one of the crocodiles, which could have caused serious complications and even death.

Radiographs determined that there were unidentifiable items in the stomachs of both crocodiles. An endoscope was used to look into the stomach of the male crocodile named 'Leroy,' but nothing was found.

After several attempts using the endoscope trying to find foreign items in the stomach of the female crocodile, 'Princess,' staff determined that the item was a smaller size so she could pass it through her system naturally.

Both crocodiles also received medical treatment for foreign items they ingested back in 2019 after Leroy had a gastric surgery to remove a metal can and Princess had a plastic bottle removed with an endoscope.

Zoo Miami has retrieved anything from cell phones to sunglasses from the zoo animal's bellies, which cause significant distress and harm.

People are encouraged to ensure that all personal items are kept in a safe place when visiting the zoo to prevent animals from eating items that could be dangerous and harmful for them.