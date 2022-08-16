Cuban Influencer Arrives in Miami After Dangerous Journey Through Central America

Cuban influencer Alain Lambert, also known as Alain Paparazzi, arrived in Miami on Tuesday.

He left Cuba in 2020 and has been living in Panama trying to make it to the United States.

The influencer, his wife, and his 3-year-old daughter made the dangerous journey through Central America and crossed the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday.

Lambert documented the voyage on his cellphone.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"After trying to make it to Miami through several legal avenues, it did not work out," Lambert said. "We had to resort to crossing the border like thousands of Cubans are doing now in search of freedom and protection."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents have had encounters with more than 157,000 Cubans since October of this year.

Out at sea, the U.S. Coast Guard has interdicted nearly 4,000 Cuban migrants.

"It's sad and it's very heartbreaking, but we have 11 missions that the Coast Guard is charged with by Congress and this is one of them and we are doing our best to stop illegal migration at sea," said Petty Officer Nicole Groll of the U.S. Coast Guard.

On Tuesday, the Coast Guard repatriated 107 people to Cuba. Monday they sent back 67 people.

"We do our best to ensure all families are kept together, we do our best to make sure everyone gets the best care with us," Groll said. "It's hard on our crews too because we're helping care for kids on some of these cutters and trying to keep them entertained while on a boat waiting to go back to their country."

The U.S. Coast Guard says this year, 67 people have died out at sea due to illegal migration. Family members who need information about loved ones out at sea are asked to contact their local U.S. representative.