Cuban man is allowed to claim casino winnings a year and a half after hitting several jackpots

We met Eduardo Cardoso in the summer of 2023 when he told us how much he loved gaming.

“I like to go to the casino like any other person likes to go on a weekend,” he told us.

And as luck would have it, playing the slots, he hit 3 jackpots at the Seminole Classic Casino but couldn’t collect his winnings.

“Because I had a Cuban passport, and they say a Cuban passport isn’t valid here,” he says.

Back then, the casino told us “Seminole Casinos always pay out all prize money unless prohibited by Treasury Department regulations.”

It turns out that the federal government has rules that prohibit Cubans who do not have proof that they live outside the island from collecting prizes in US casinos.

To get their winnings, Cubans must present evidence demonstrating citizenship or legal permanent residence in a third country. Such as a foreign or United States passport or a permanent resident card.

Eduardo says he spent a year and half waiting to receive proof of his US residency and as soon as it arrived, he called us, and we contacted the casino again.

“I was able to claim my winnings,” he tells us.

In a statement, Edward Aguilar, Seminole Classic Casino’s general manager told us “We’re very happy to confirm we paid Mr. Cardoso his winnings which totaled over $6,000 after he provided us with the required identification documents.”

“In total, I claimed $6,400,” Eduardo told us. “With that money I am going to go see my mom, my kids, it’s been 16 years since I see them. I feel like crying,” he added.

Before leaving for Cuba, Eduardo had this warning for others who may be in his same situation.

“If you don’t have documents, don’t play because you won’t get paid,” he warned.

From day one casino representatives told us that as soon as Eduardo had proof of permanent residence, he would be able to collect his winnings, and they kept their word.

It’s important to emphasize that these treasury department rules are due to the economic sanctions imposed by the us government on Cubans who still live on the island.