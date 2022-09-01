Cuban Migrants Intercepted Off Hollywood Beach

Around 15 Cuban migrants on a vessel were intercepted Thursday off Hollywood Beach, officials said.

U.S. Border Patrol responded to a suspected maritime smuggling event before 4 p.m. near the 3500 block of South Ocean Drive, according to the Coast Guard.

After a medical screening, three migrants were taken into custody, Coast Guard officials said.

The vessel and additional people on board remained with the Coast Guard. Officials didn't specify how many people were intercepted.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.