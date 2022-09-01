Hollywood

Cuban Migrants Intercepted Off Hollywood Beach

Three migrants were taken into custody

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Around 15 Cuban migrants on a vessel were intercepted Thursday off Hollywood Beach, officials said.

U.S. Border Patrol responded to a suspected maritime smuggling event before 4 p.m. near the 3500 block of South Ocean Drive, according to the Coast Guard.

After a medical screening, three migrants were taken into custody, Coast Guard officials said.

The vessel and additional people on board remained with the Coast Guard. Officials didn't specify how many people were intercepted.

