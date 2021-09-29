Cuban Migrants on Homemade Boat Found in Florida Keys for 2nd Day in a Row

A group of Cuban migrants on a homemade boat that were part of a smuggling operation were intercepted by U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Florida Keys early Wednesday, the second day in a row that agents have stopped a smuggling vessel in the area, officials said.

U.S. Border Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin said 16 Cuban migrants were on the homemade raft that made landfall near Key West early Wednesday.

Early this morning, 16 Cuban migrants made landfall on a homemade raft in the Florida Keys. #BorderPatrol agents along with @CBPAMO & local partners responded to a maritime smuggling event near Key West & took the migrants into federal custody.

#breakingnews #florida #cuba pic.twitter.com/NXaUGfCGCy — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) September 29, 2021

The migrants were taken into federal custody.

Early Tuesday, 10 Cuban migrants had been taken into custody after making landfall near Marathon on a homemade vessel, Martin said.

Marathon, FL: Early this morning, #BorderPatrol agents along with @CBPAMO & local partners responded to a maritime smuggling event in the Florida Keys. 10 Cuban migrants were taken into federal custody after they made landfall on a homemade vessel.

#Cuba #Florida #Newsbreak pic.twitter.com/jEiktHR0hH — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) September 28, 2021

Those migrants, who were also part of a maritime smuggling event, were taken into federal custody, Martin said.