Cuban Migrants Reach Florida Keys on Windsurfing Boards

A pair of Cuban migrants made landfall in the Florida Keys on windsurfing boards, officials said Wednesday.
U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended the two migrants, who were being processed for removal proceedings, officials said.
U.S. Coast Guard officials said Tuesday that a crew from Marathon stopped a boat that was part of an illegal migration venture from landing in the U.S.
Since Oct. 1, Coast Guard crews have stopped 226 Cuban migrants.