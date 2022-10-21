Cuban Pilot Lands Small Russian-Made Plane at South Florida Airport

A Cuban pilot landed a small Russian-made plane at a South Florida airport Friday, officials said.

Miami International Airport officials said the single engine Antonov An-2 plane landed at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport around 11:30 a.m.

The airport is off Tamiami Trail in the middle of the Florida Everglades.

The pilot said he'd flown from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, officials said.

Customs and Border Protection officials said agents were responding to the airport to investigate.

No other information was immediately known.

