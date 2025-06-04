Miami

Cuban rapper Chocolate MC arrested again for kidnapping and burglary in Miami

Chocolate MC, whose real name is Yosvanis Sierra-Hernandez, is facing several charges, including kidnapping with a firearm, armed robbery, and written threats to kill or injure, records showed

By Julian Quintana

Well-known Cuban rapper Chocolate MC was arrested again in Miami early Wednesday morning, records showed.

Chocolate MC, whose real name is Yosvanis Sierra-Hernandez, is facing several charges, including kidnapping with a firearm, armed robbery, and written threats to kill or injure.

Yosvanis Sierra-Hernandez

While details on Sierra-Hernandez's latest arrest are limited, he was scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. under threat of imprisonment if he missed it because he did not show up for his hearing on Tuesday.

The hearing was going to address his bond for previous burglary and murder charges.

Since Sierra-Hernandez missed his hearing, a judge denied him bond on those charges.

He will appear in bond court sometime Wednesday for the latest charges he is facing.

This is not the first time Sierra-Hernandez has been in trouble with the law.

In May, prosecutors filed charges against him for allegedly promoting a murder-for-hire plot to kill an inmate charged in the 2024 murder of singer El Taiger in Miami.

He also faced a domestic violence battery charge in January after police said he left his girlfriend bruised during a fight.

In 2024, Sierra-Hernandez was arrested on sexual battery, armed kidnapping, battery and grand theft charges, records showed.

This is a developing story.

Miami
