Cuban rapper Chocolate MC promoted bounty for El Taiger's accused killer: Prosecutors

Prosecutors have filed charges against a Cuban rapper for allegedly promoting a murder-for-hire plot to kill an inmate charged in the 2024 murder of singer El Taiger in Miami.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office officially filed the charges against Cuban rapper "Chocolate Mc," whose real name is Yosvani Hernandez-Sierra, records showed.

Yosvani Sierra-Hernandez is now facing written threats to kill or do bodily injury and soliciting to commit first degree murder against Damian Valdez- Galloso, a man who is awaiting trial for allegedly killing Cuban artist Jose Manuel Carbajal Zaldivar, known as "El Taiger."

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office investigators say Chocolate MC made several public social media posts announcing he will pay a bounty for the head of Valdez- Galloso.

According to court records, in one post Chocolate MC allegedly posted Valdez-Galloso's mug shot and asked for "20 mil sopas," street slang for $20,000 dollars and a year worth of commissary for anyone that is able to get Valdez- Galloso killed.

In a separate post, Hernandez-Sierra also allegedly posted Valdez-Galloso's mugshot and said if the police didn't kill him, they were going to do it.

Hernandez-Sierra also allegedly referenced a prison gang in his call to action.

Hernandez-Sierra was not present for his arraignment on Wednesday, but his attorney records show he has entered a not guilty plea.

In a statement to NBC6, Adolfo Gil, Hernandez-Sierra's attorney, said his client is not guilty and they will wait for their date in court.

El Taiger was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound in the back of an SUV near Northwest 9th Avenue and 17th Street back on Oct. 3, 2024. He died from his injuries days later, on Oct. 10.

Valdez-Galloso, 50, is facing several charges in connection with the fatal shooting, including first-degree murder, attempted tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Valdez-Galloso has claimed he acted in self-defense.