Cuban reggaeton singer El Taiger dies days after he's found shot in Miami

The death of the singer, whose real name was Jose Manuel Carbajal Zaldivar, was announced on his Instagram page Thursday

Cuban reggaeton star El Taiger has died, days after he was found shot in Miami.

The death of the singer, whose real name was Jose Manuel Carbajal Zaldivar, was announced on his Instagram page Thursday.

The Instagram post thanked his medical team on behalf of his family and thanked his supporters for their thoughts and prayers, urging them to keep singing and dancing to his music to keep his legacy alive.

The 37-year-old had been found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound in the back of an SUV near Northwest 9th Avenue and 17th Street on Oct. 3.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital is extremely critical condition.

Earlier this week, Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales announced that 49-year-old Damien Valdez-Galloso, of Hialeah, was wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting.

"We are not certain if there's any other individuals that are related to the investigation that might be out there," Morales said. "But for now we need to speak to this gentleman today so if the public can help us out it will definitely help this investigation."

