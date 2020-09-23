Cuba

Cuban Rum, Tobacco and Hotels No Longer Allowed for American Travelers Under New Trump Sanctions

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Cuba Wednesday, which ban Americans from buying rum and tobacco as well as staying in government-owned hotels when traveling to the country.

The department also eliminated a "general license" that authorizes "persons subject to U.S. jurisdiction to participate in or organize certain public performances, clinics, workshops, other athletic or non-athletic competitions, and exhibitions."

U.S. citizens and companies must apply for a "specific" license to participate in these activities.

CubaTrump administrationsanctionsU.S. Treasury Department
