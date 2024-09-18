Cuban singer Ovi arrested after video shows him pointing gun at Miami driver: Police

A famous Cuban singer is facing charges after police said he was caught on video pointing a gun at another driver from inside his McLaren in Miami.

Ovi, whose real name is Ovidio Crespo-Retureta, was arrested Tuesday on charge including aggravated assault with a firearm, improper exhibition of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance-Percocet, records showed.

The alleged incident happened Monday afternoon on Tamiami Trail near the Florida's Turnpike.

Miami-Dade Corrections Ovi, also known as Ovidio Crespo-Retureta

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

According to an arrest report, the victim, Giuseppe Benignini, whose Instagram page lists him as a model, was driving next to an iridescent McLaren that was being followed by a black Lamborghini SUV.

The McLaren suddenly changed lanes into Benignini's path, nearly hitting Benignini's vehicle, the report said.

Benignini honked his horn and that's when the driver of the McLaren pulled out a firearm and Benignini ducked, believing the driver was going to shoot him, the report said.

Moments later, Benignini pulled alongside the McLaren and the driver pointed the gun at him, the report said. Benignini took a video of the incident, which he posted to Instagram.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the singer Ovi took out a gun and threatened me here in Miami," Benignini said in Spanish in the video. "When he pulls the gun out, I dodge and go into the other lane and quickly move up, and he drives up to my side. When he drives up to my side, he takes out the gun again through the window and points it at me like this. I thought he was going to shoot me."

The footage was also posted to the Only in Dade Instagram page, where it had over 12,000 likes and 1,600 comments as of Wednesday morning.

The report said Benignini identified the driver as Ovi from his Instagram page, ovi_oficial, which features photos and videos of Ovi with the iridescent McLaren and a black Lamborghini SUV.

Benignini reported the incident to police, gave them the video and identified Ovi in a photo lineup, the report said.

Ovi was taken into custody Tuesday while driving a black Lamborghini Urus. He had a black Sig Sauer handgun in his waistband, the report said.

Authorities also found a backpack inside the Lamborghini containing two Percocet pills, the report said. A Taser found found on the SUV's floorboard and a passenger had a Taser in his waistband, the report said.

The singer appeared in court Wednesday where a judge set his bond at $6,500. Prosecutors sought to have him not allowed to use firearms, but his defense attorney argued he should still be allowed to possess them, and the judge agreed.

Ovi, 28, is known for his reggaeton and Latin trap music and has nearly 3 million Instagram followers.