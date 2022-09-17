Cubans Escaping the Island Ask for the Right to Stay in US

Thousands of Cubans are escaping the troubled island every single month. It's one of the largest migrations from the island in decades! However, their destiny in the US is in limbo.

Yuniesky San Martin Garces is one Cuban migrant who left the troubled island weeks ago.

“The Cuban government told me you leave, or we will imprison you and kill you," said Garces.

Garces is not just a lawyer who helped political prisoners, but an activist.

“Ever since the widespread protests, thousands went missing . I tried to help as many prisoners as I could," said Garces.

Garces was followed by the Cuban government, beaten and at one point arrested.

He had no choice but to take on the dangerous journey in hopes of obtaining freedom in the US.

" I was trying to cross the boarder but I was detained by the immigration agents here in Mexico. I have slept on the floor for the past 8 days detained," said Garces.

Garces has since been given only 10 days to stay in Mexico.

"I can’t go back to Cuba or they will kill me," said Garces.

However, his story is not unique. Like others, Garces is facing legal hurdles.

Immigration Attorney Angel Leal said since the end of the wet foot dry foot policy, Cubans are no longer automatically afforded the right to stay and are not pity on a fast track to citizenship.

“A few of them are allowed in once they are able to prove a creditable fear. They may be able to get approved for asylum,” said Leal.

The singer El Funky who sings Patria y vida “homeland and life,” says he feels lucky. He has since been in the US for almost a year. Hoping to seek asylum in the US, he says “I continue to produce music for my island . The song is what sparked many to take the streets. We have one hope , and that’s to one day see a free Cuba.’

As for Garces he’s hoping for a last minute reprieve that will grant him asylum.

“I just want freedom,” said Garces.

According to the coast guard, more than 177- thousand Cubans have come to the US through the boarder of Texas and 5 thousand have come to Miami since October of 2021.