Curfew Issued for Broward County After Fort Lauderdale Protests Turn Violent

What to Know Broward County has issued a countywide state of emergency and curfew of 9 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale issued a local state of emergency and 9 p.m. curfew for the next three days

Hundreds of protestors gathered at Huzienga Park in Fort Lauderdale Sunday afternoon before tensions escalated

What began as a peaceful protest in Fort Lauderdale Sunday afternoon, slowly morphed into a tense face off between police and demonstrators, causing Broward County to issue a state of emergency.

Kim Wynne reports from Fort Lauderdale where a business was vandalized amid protests.

Hundreds of protestors gathered at Huzienga Park in Fort Lauderdale at around 3 p.m., and peacefully marched throughout the city, carrying signs and chanting.

Tensions escalated when police began firing tear gas into crowds. Protestors were then seen throwing rocks and bottles at officers.

The chaos carried over to Las Olas Boulevard where windows at several businesses were smashed by demonstrators.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the chain of events that caused the face off between police and protestors was instigated by "agitators" uninvolved with the original protest.

"They knew something was gonna happen. They knew it cause they were going to provoke it," Trantalis said.

However, video has circulated of a Fort Lauderdale officer shoving a protestor moments before things escalated.

In the video, the officer is seen yelling and approaching protestors, ordering them to get back. The demonstrators then surround the officer and kneel with their hands up, before the officer shoves a kneeling woman to the ground.

Trantalis said the officer in the video was suspended, and a full investigation will be conducted.

The turmoil caused Fort Lauderdale officials to issue a state of emergency and a 9 p.m. curfew for the city that would be in effect for the next three days.

Moments later, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness issued the same state of emergency and a countywide curfew of 9 p.m.

Cities all across the country have been thrown into disarray by nationwide protests, as years of festering frustrations over the mistreatment of Black people at the hands of police boiled over in expressions of rage met with tear gas and rubber bullets.