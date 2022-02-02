‘Cursing Like a Sailor': Video Shows Couple Kicked Off Plane at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Two passengers were kicked off a Delta Airlines plane in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday night after witnesses said they were drunk and causing problems on board.

The witnesses said Delta Flight 1582 was set to leave Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on its way to Atlanta when the two passengers became unruly.

One of the passengers, a woman, caused the most commotion, cursing at the flight attendants and flipping them the bird at one point.

Brianna Morfesi was sitting a couple rows away from the pair and filmed the interaction with flight attendants.

"She was just yelling, just in general, everything she was saying, she was screaming, she was cursing like a sailor," Morfesi said. "If you go to a bar and there’s a drunk person, she was that person on the plane."

Morfesi said it was a major headache for everyone on the plane, including the flight crew. And when the problems persisted, they told the captain it was time to turn the plane around and head back to the terminal.

The couple didn't take it well, Morfesi said.

"The lady was like 'why am I being arrested?' That’s all she kept saying, no one said anything about being arrested. After she explained to the couple what happened, she kind of gave her the bird and told her to F off," Morfesi said. "Once they got kicked off the plane it was kind of this relief, everyone was like yes! It was so bad!"

Delta released a statement Wednesday about the incident.

“Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and on our flights as nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and flight crews," the statement read. "We apologize for any inconvenience the departure delay may have had for our remaining customers."