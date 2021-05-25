Florida

Customer Saves SW Florida Convenience Store Employee During Robbery Attempt

The employee told Lee County Sheriff’s deputies that Jose Davila Cruz came into the store and asked if he could cash a check

By NBC 6

WBBH-TV

A customer at a Southwest Florida convenience store is being credited with helping to stop what deputies said was an attempted robbery after a man used a knife to threaten the store’s employee.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place over the weekend at the Zoom Thru store in Fort Myers, when the employee told Lee County Sheriff’s deputies that Jose Davila Cruz came into the store and asked if he could cash a check.

After the employee told Cruz the store couldn’t do that, Cruz left for a moment before returning inside and pulling out a knife.

The employee told deputies Cruz began demanding money and followed behind her with the knife. A customer at the drive-thru window pulled up and said the employee looked “scared and distraught,” according to the station.

She mouthed to the customer to call 911. When the customer saw Cruz holding the knife, he pulled out a gun and yelled for Cruz to get out of the store. Once outside, the customer got Cruz on the ground and held him until deputies arrived.

Cruz was taken into custody and booked into the Lee County Sheriff’s Office jail.

FloridaLee Countyattempted robbery
