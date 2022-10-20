Customs and Border Protection Officer Killed in Shooting at Miami-Dade Gun Range Identified

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer who was fatally shot at a Miami-Dade gun range has been identified, as the investigation into his death continues.

The officer was identified Thursday as Jorge Arias. Officials said he was assigned to Miami International Airport and was a firearms instructor.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Arias was also a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning at the Trail Glades Gun Range near Southwest 8th Street and Krome Avenue, as Arias was giving a range instruction.

It's unclear who fired the shot but Arias was hit in the chest. He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

"A great officer, a great family, and it's a tragic loss," CBP spokesman Michael Silva told reporters at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police officials said their homicide bureau is investigating the shooting, though the preliminary findings suggested it was an accident.

The range has been in operation since the 1950 and is operated by Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department.