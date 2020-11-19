Accidental Shooting in SW Miami-Dade Possibly Involved Teen Girl

The victim of an accidental shooting Thursday night in southwest Miami-Dade was possibly a teenage girl, police said.

Miami-Dade officers responded at around 9 p.m. to the the 22200 block of SW 103 Avenue, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim is alleged to be a teenager, police said.

The victim was accidentally shot by a male with a gun that was recently purchased, police said. He stayed at the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital. The extent of her injuries were unknown.

Further details were not available.

Authorities need help in finding the suspects of separate shootings where children were injured. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports