Accidental Shooting in SW Miami-Dade Possibly Involved Teen Girl

The victim of an accidental shooting Thursday night in southwest Miami-Dade was possibly a teenage girl, police said.
Miami-Dade officers responded at around 9 p.m. to the the 22200 block of SW 103 Avenue, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim is alleged to be a teenager, police said.
The victim was accidentally shot by a male with a gun that was recently purchased, police said. He stayed at the scene.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital. The extent of her injuries were unknown.
Further details were not available.