A Cutler Bay woman won $1 million from a $5 scratch-off she bought at Publix, Florida Lottery officials said Wednesday.

Miozotis Quintana, 55, claimed the top prize in the Platinum Mine 9X Scratch-Off game after buying the ticket at the Publix at 20951 Old Cutler Road.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

She chose to receive her winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $605,016.

The Publix receives a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.