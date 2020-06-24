CVS Announces 38 New Drive-Thru Testing Sites Across Florida

CVS Health announced Wednesday that it would be expanding its COVID-19 testing program by setting up 38 new drive-thru test sites across the state of Florida.

With the addition of these sites, Florida now has 119 drive-thru testing sites across the state. The newest sites open this Friday, June 26.

Below are the locations for test-sites that will be opening in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The full list of CVS sites across Florida can be found here.

CVS Pharmacy, 1825 N.E. 185th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33179

CVS Pharmacy, 7199 SW 117th Avenue, Miami, FL 33183

CVS Pharmacy, 15700 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL 33196

CVS Pharmacy, 19800 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33169

CVS Pharmacy, 690 N. W. 57th Avenue, Miami, FL 33126

CVS Pharmacy, 3580 North Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

CVS Pharmacy, 1600 S. Federal Highway, Hollywood, FL 33020

CVS Pharmacy, 1230 West 29th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012

CVS Pharmacy, 3395 West 68th Street, Hialeah, FL 33018

Patients must register for a test in advance here beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment.

The sites will utilize self-swab tests. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.