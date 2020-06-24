CVS Announces 38 New Drive-Thru Testing Sites Across Florida

CVS Health announced Wednesday that it would be expanding its COVID-19 testing program by setting up 38 new drive-thru test sites across the state of Florida.
With the addition of these sites, Florida now has 119 drive-thru testing sites across the state. The newest sites open this Friday, June 26.
Below are the locations for test-sites that will be opening in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The full list of CVS sites across Florida can be found here.
- CVS Pharmacy, 1825 N.E. 185th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33179
- CVS Pharmacy, 7199 SW 117th Avenue, Miami, FL 33183
- CVS Pharmacy, 15700 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL 33196
- CVS Pharmacy, 19800 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33169
- CVS Pharmacy, 690 N. W. 57th Avenue, Miami, FL 33126
- CVS Pharmacy, 3580 North Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
- CVS Pharmacy, 1600 S. Federal Highway, Hollywood, FL 33020
- CVS Pharmacy, 1230 West 29th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012
- CVS Pharmacy, 3395 West 68th Street, Hialeah, FL 33018
Patients must register for a test in advance here beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment.
The sites will utilize self-swab tests. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.
Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.