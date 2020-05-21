CVS Opens 37 Additional Drive-Thru Test Sites Across Florida

CVS Health announced Thursday that it would be expanding its COVID-19 testing program by setting up 37 new drive-thru test sites across the state of Florida.

Previously, CVS had already rolled out 10 drive-thru test sites in Florida. The new sites can be found at CVS Pharmacy locations all around the state, and will open on Friday, May 22.

Below are the locations for test-sites that will be opening in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. The full list of sCVS sites across Florid can be found here.

CVS Pharmacy, 8740 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33165

CVS Pharmacy, 591 NE 79th Street, Miami, FL 33138

CVS Pharmacy, 12701 SW 42nd Street, Miami, FL 33175

CVS Pharmacy, 12401 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027

CVS Pharmacy, 1501 South Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

CVS Pharmacy, 1700 South Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

CVS Pharmacy, 245 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415

Patients must register for a test in advance here beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment.

The sites will utilize self-swab tests. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

In a press release, CVS Health said it expects to have "up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity."

The 47 test sites in Florida are part of a total of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

“As we move into a new phase of combatting the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible,” said Troyen Brennan, Executive Vice President of CVS Health.

“By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting.”