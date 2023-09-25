The following content is created in partnership with Guardio. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Miami editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Guardio.

In an increasingly digital world, the internet plays an integral role in our daily lives. Unfortunately, cybercriminals are capitalizing on these growing opportunities to steal data, and money, and generally take advantage of everyday people and businesses. In fact, cybercrime reports grew by a staggering 300% between 2010 and 2020, and $8.8 billion were lost to scams in 2022—that’s 2.6 billion more reports than the previous year!

From data breaches to identity theft and online scams, anyone with an online presence can be a target. The consequences of a cyberattack can be severe, ranging from financial losses to reputational damage and even legal troubles. Safeguarding yourself against this rising tide of cybercrime with a few proactive steps is more than worth the effort. Below are seven essential measures you can take to bolster your cybersecurity defenses.

1. Protect your digital identity

Safeguarding your personal data is paramount. Avoid using the same password for every service, as if one gets breached your password could be exposed. Instead, opt for complex passwords comprising a mix of upper and lower-case letters, numbers, and special characters, and be sure to use different passwords for every service.

2. Implement Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Enable 2FA wherever possible, especially for your email, banking, and social media accounts. This extra layer of security requires users to provide two forms of identification before accessing an account, significantly reducing the risk of unauthorized access, even if your password is compromised. However, keep in mind that while 2FA adds an extra layer of security, it's not a standalone solution.

3. Install a protective browser extension

The majority of threats occur in the cloud and within web browsers, and traditional antivirus softwares struggle to combat such threats effectively, leaving users exposed to account hijacking and identity theft. Look for a reputable browser extension with a great user experience like Guardio. This extension serves as your digital guardian, intercepting potential threats that may slip past other security measures, or even blocking them before they become a problem. It's a straightforward yet powerful way to reinforce your online presence, ensuring a safer and more enjoyable browsing experience.

4. Be Cautious with Emails and Links

Phishing attacks represent a widespread tactic employed by cybercriminals to deceive individuals into divulging sensitive information. When it comes to email, be careful when receiving messages from unfamiliar sources, and refrain from clicking on suspicious links or downloading attachments from unverified senders. Always scrutinize the authenticity of email requests, particularly those soliciting sensitive data or financial transactions.

5. Beware of Fake Shopping Sites

With the holiday season approaching, remain vigilant. The rise in online shopping has led to an increase in fraudulent sites looking to exploit unsuspecting shoppers. Differentiate between genuine and fake shopping sites. Vigilant monitoring will alert you to potential threats, ensuring a secure online shopping experience.

6. Be careful opening files from Facebook Messenger

Recent cybercriminals have been exploiting Facebook's messaging platform to launch massive phishing campaigns. This serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with unsolicited messages across all social media platforms. Remember to exercise caution and avoid opening any suspicious attachments or links, even from seemingly familiar sources.

7. Stay Informed and Educate Your Family

Cybersecurity awareness is a powerful defense. Educate yourself and your family members about safe online practices. Discuss the risks of sharing personal information online, the importance of strong passwords, and how to recognize common online scams. By staying informed, you can collectively reduce the risk of falling victim to cyberattacks.

