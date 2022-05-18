Cyclist Critically Injured After Being Struck by Car in SW Miami-Dade: Police

A cyclist was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after being struck by a car in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said the crash took place around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 179th Street and 112th Avenue, where the unidentified cyclist was hit.

The cyclist was transported to Jackson Medical Hospital South's Trauma Center in critical condition. The female driver of the car involved was also hospitalized after suffering a medical episode at the scene.

Police have not released additional details on the crash at this time.

The crash comes after two bicyclists were struck and killed on the Rickenbacker Causeway Sunday.

Police said an adult male and adult female were struck and pronounced dead on the scene by Miami Fire Rescue on Sunday afternoon. They were identified Monday as 48-year-old Yaudys Vera and 46-year-old Ogniana Reyes.

Witnesses said a number of people rushed to try to help, but the cyclists' injuries were too severe.

"He ran them over...killed them instantly," witness Biagio Mazzeo said. "It's really, really sad."

Reyes leaves behind a 15-year-old daughter, and Vera leaves behind two teenage sons.

Witnesses said there were multiple occupants in the Jeep when it struck both cyclists.

Miami Police officials confirmed Monday that the driver involved who had been detained was released and given several citations. The driver's identity hasn't been released.