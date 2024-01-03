Cyclist struck and killed in Coral Way

Miami-Dade Police are investigating after a cyclist was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in a section of Coral Way, officials said.
According to police, the westbound lanes of Coral Way have been closed off between Southwest 70th and 72nd avenues as a result of the accident.
Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while the investigation was underway.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
It is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.