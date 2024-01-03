Cyclist struck and killed in Coral Way

Miami-Dade Police are investigating after a cyclist was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in a section of Coral Way, officials said.

According to police, the westbound lanes of Coral Way have been closed off between Southwest 70th and 72nd avenues as a result of the accident.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: 🚨 Due to a traffic fatality, Westbound lanes on Coral Way (SW 24th Street) are currently closed from SW 70 Avenue to 72 Avenue. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/NgupgwLZ6v — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 3, 2024

Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while the investigation was underway.

It is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.