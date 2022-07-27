Cyclist Struck by Car Near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport After Accident

A portion of W. Perimeter Road near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was closed Wednesday morning after an early morning crash involving a cyclist who was struck.

Broward Sheriff's Office said the crash took place just after 4 a.m. near the 3800 block of West Perimeter Road.

An adult cyclist was found at the scene and taken to an area hospital with injuries. Their identity was not released.

The driver of the car involved remained on the scene. No charges have been filed at this time.

Drivers and travelers were advised to avoid the roadway for much of the morning before the roadway reopened just after 8:30 a.m.