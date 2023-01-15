Cyclists Honor Martin Luther King by Riding Through Historic Overtown

About 50 cyclists paid tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King by riding through Miami’s historic Overtown neighborhood.

It was organized by Dade Heritage Trust and Friends of the Underline. They tell NBC 6, the goal is to connect people on these rides and take a closer look at Miami’s Black history.

“The idea was to introduce the history of Overtown to our writers and talk to them about Miami and the history of segregation and civil rights,” said Dade Heritage Trust executive director, Christine Rupp.

She says, you can’t tell the history of Miami without speaking about Overtown and the neighborhood’s role in history.

“I think a lot of people were really surprised when you talk about the segregation story in Miami and the preservation of these venues that helped tell that story and how important that is,” she said.

She also says MLK’s mission is still relevant today, more than 50 years since the civil rights movement.

“Obviously, affordability is a huge issue here. And when you bike through Overtown and you see the amount of vacant lots and some insensitive redevelopment that really doesn't speak to the history and heritage of the community. I would say he would think like we do, we can do a better.”

Alex Larmier led the Saturday morning ride. Like Rupp, he recognizes the beauty and importance in tsaking time to reflect on neighborhoods and their history.

“It was really fascinating to go by some really interesting spots,” he said. “The Lyric Theater, the Dorsey House. I think we learned a lot about the neighborhood and the perfect day to drive by …A lot of people come out, you know, mothers, kids, grandparents, all ages, all walks of life, and it's really nice to see.”