Dachshunds Take to the Streets for Parade in Key West's ‘Wienerpalooza'

About 150 pooches and their people had a doggone good time Sunday, when the Wienerpalooza dachshund parade was staged in Key West’s historic downtown.

Participants in the tail-wagging procession, a fundraiser for a local nonprofit that benefits animals in need, included longhaired and shorthaired dachshunds as well as some “wiener-dog wannabes” representing other breeds.

Canine costumes and accessories were common. Dachshunds were dressed as everything from hot dogs in buns to pastel-tailed mermaids and a unicorn with a silver horn.

“Grand marshal” Chester, a dapper 12-year-old rescue dachshund, even sported a tux and a top hat. And a costumed Golden Doodle puppy wore a sign declaring him a “dachshund in training.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The walking route, deliberately kept brief to cater to the dachshunds’ short legs, began at Key West’s red-brick Custom House Museum.

Participants promenaded along a downtown avenue to legendary Duval Street as spectators snapped “pupparazzi” photos and applauded their favorite pooches.